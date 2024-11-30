Red Sox Are 'All-In,' Could Nab Dodgers $75 Million All-Star Slugger, Per Insider
The 2018 World Series sure feels like a long time ago at this point.
The Boston Red Sox were the best team in Major League Baseball six years ago, winning 108 regular-season games before blitzing their way through the playoffs at 11-3. The Los Angeles Dodgers were the unfortunate team to stand in their way in the Fall Classic, and they got trounced in five games.
Since then, though, LA has been MLB's signature franchise. They happily took Mookie Betts from Boston in a 2020 trade, signed countless other superstars (namely Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman), and have two rings of their own since that 2018 defeat.
Perhaps it's time for the Red Sox to finally strike back at the boys in blue. There's a fan-favorite Dodgers free agent who could be a perfect fit for Boston's current needs.
On Saturday, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández as a top fit for the Red Sox in this year's free-agent class. Bowden also projected a three-year, $75 million contract for Hernández earlier this fall.
"The Red Sox have been all-in this offseason, kicking the tires on almost every high-end free agent... I also see them adding a bat, with Hernández or (Anthony) Santander more likely than (Juan) Soto," Bowden said.
"I think the organization is ready to be decisive and more aggressive in the offseason again. Their farm system is stocked with players who are ready to be promoted or used as trade chips. The Red Sox are the most intriguing team to watch this winter."
Hernández has crushed the ball at Fenway Park in his career, racking up 14 home runs in 45 games played, mostly as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old is also coming off arguably the best season of his career, with 33 home runs and an .840 OPS.
If Boston is serious about contending in 2025, Hernández is an excellent bat to add into the fold. He's a righty, which they desperately need, and he's shown a propensity to take advantage of the Green Monster.
Plus, it might finally wipe the smirk off Dodgers fans' faces when they talk to Bostonians.
More MLB: Red Sox Tabbed As Favorites To Land 'Excellent' $140 Million All-Star Free Agent