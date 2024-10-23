Proposed Yankees Blockbuster Trade Would Make Things Tough For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox certainly took a big step in the right direction this season.
Boston competed for a playoff spot right up until the final series of the season, and a lot of its young talent developed into everyday contributors. The Red Sox are putting together a very solid team that could compete for a playoff spot as soon as 2025.
One thing that doesn't help is the fact that the Red Sox play in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball. The Baltimore Orioles won 91 games and the New York Yankees won 94 games in 2024. New York now is just four wins away from winning its first World Series since 2009.
The Red Sox surely will look to add this winter, but they won't be the only ones. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of hypothetical "wild" trade ideas and put together a proposal between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays that would land Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the Yankees.
"The Trade: Toronto Blue Jays send (first baseman) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to New York Yankees for (outfielder) Spencer Jones, (left-handed pitcher) Brock Selvidge, and (right-handed pitcher) Clayton Beeter," Miller said. "The wildest part of this trade might be the sheer fact that Guerrero hates the Yankees...
"The Yankees certainly need the help at first base, as all six players who spent time there this season posted an OPS of .661 or worse. It's a foregone conclusion they'll decline their $17M club option on Anthony Rizzo in pursuit of a better solution. As was the case last winter with Soto, it's going to take somewhat of a king's ransom for the Yankees to get their man. But what an absolute wrecking ball of a lineup they would have in 2025 if they manage to re-sign Soto and trade for Guerrero."
If a deal like this were to happen this winter, it would be devastating for the Red Sox. New York has Soto, but he will be a free agent this winter. The Yankees already are in the World Series, but if they could re-sign Soto and somehow get Guerrero, they would be at the top of the division for years to come.
