Rafael Devers Bold Prediction In Middle Of Red Sox Mess
Who will be playing first base moving forward for the Boston Red Sox?
The club is still looking for answers in the wake of Triston Casas going down with his knee injury but it's pretty clear that Rafael Devers isn't going to be the solution, at least right now.
Devers spoke to the media on Thursday and made it clear that he doesn't want to switch positions from designated hitter to first base. He also had some very pointed criticism for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow in the process. It has led to a mess in Boston, but it surely isn't the end of the discussion.
We'll hear about the possibility again. Take a look at Spring Training, for example. Devers made it clear he didn't want to move from third base to designated hitter and that ended up happening. With Casas out for the year, this is a discussion that's going to continue. So, what's next?
Here's a bold prediction for how the Red Sox-Rafael Devers drama will end:
Rafael Devers will end up moving to first base in the second half of the season:
I want to begin by saying this is speculation. Devers made it clear he didn't want to switch positions right now, but that doesn't mean that will be the case forever. It sounded pretty clear in Spring Training that he didn't want to move as well. The Red Sox have high hopes for the seaosn and as of this moment, a lineup with Devers at first base and someone like Masataka Yoshida at designated hitter would clearly give the team a better chance to win each night.
Clearly, emotions are high in the organization, but winning heals all wounds. Give him some time to actually attempt to learn the position and maybe things will change. At some point this summer, maybe we'll see a change. With that being said, it also has been said already that it's not a guarantee that Casas will be ready for Spring Training. If that's the case, maybe Devers could end up being the long-term solution into 2026 as well? All in all, winning heals all. Devers at first base gives the team the best chance to win. But, he has to be given some grace. It's not an easy transition and would take time -- if he does become open to the idea. A few months from now, maybe it will be a different story.
