Rafael Devers-Craig Breslow Drama Takes Polarizing Turn For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox had an up-and-down day on Thursday.
On the bright side, the Red Sox took down the Texas Rangers to move to 20-9 on the season. On the downside, the drama involving Rafael Devers and Craig Breslow reached a new height due to the idea of moving to first base.
Devers made it known that he was asked about moving over to first and wasn’t happy about the request. He spoke through a translator on Thursday so it’s difficult to fully convey Devers’ opinion due to tone and things like that, but his comments were crystal clear about Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, as shared by MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith.
"Here in the clubhouse, thankfully, the relationship that I have with my teammates is great," Devers said as transcribed by Smith. "I don’t understand some of the decisions that the GM makes. Next thing you know someone in the outfield gets hurt and they want me to play in the outfield. I think I know the kind of player I am. And yeah, that’s just where I stand."
So, what's next? The Red Sox have one of the best sluggers in baseball on their hands on the largest contract in team history. The request to switch positions isn't the craziest in the world, but it does seem like the timing of things has been unlucky so far. He was told he would be the third baseman and Alex Bregman arrived. Then he was talked he wasn't playing defense anymore and now this. It's not the easiest transition in the world so even if the long-term answer is Devers, the club needs a short-tern solution.
