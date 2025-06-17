Rafael Devers' First Comments About Red Sox Dramatic Split

Inside The Red Sox

Jun 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox odesignated hitter Rafael Devers (11) scores as utfielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a double to drive in two runs against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
It's official: Rafael Devers is a member of the San Francisco Giants.

The Boston Red Sox traded Devers to the Giants this past weekend in a stunner. It's been a few days and the dust has settled. Boston took down the Seattle Mariners on Monday night on the road and the Giants unveiled Devers to the media on Tuesday.

Devers put on a Giants jersey for the first time in front of media members on Tuesday and also answered questions.

He opened his press conference by thanking the Red Sox for what they did for him and giving him a shot.

Unsurprisingly, a question was posed to Devers about all of the drama that occurred with him and the Red Sox toward the end of his stint in the organization. If you have been following along, you know what that drama is. Devers was asked to move from third base to designated hitter and then again from designated hitter to first base. He refused both moves initially. He did move over to DH, though, and thrived. He never made the move to first base for Boston.

He didn't address the drama with Boston, though, and instead sidestepped the question.

"I'm moving forward from the situation in Boston," Devers said through a translator. "Now I'm looking ahead with being a San Francisco Giant and I think I'm just going to compete."

Devers made it clear his full focus is the Giants and that he's willing to do whatever they ask of him as well.

