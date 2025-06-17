Rafael Devers Had Petty Response To Red Sox Phenom
As the dust has settled on the Boston Red Sox’s shocking Rafael Devers trade, more and more has come out about what was going on behind the scenes.
Boston was fortunate to have one of the top sluggers in baseball. There’s no denying the fact that Devers is a bona fide superstar. But, the drama just got out of hand.
It all goes back to Spring Training and the team’s signing of Alex Bregman and then moving Devers off third base. That could’ve absolutely been handled better. If the Red Sox planned on bringing someone like Bregman or Nolan Arenado to town, why not be more upfront with the most expensive player in team history? Clearly, a miscalculation.
Ill feelings began and were amplified after he was asked to move to first base.
It’s interesting to see all of the reports that have surfaced since the trade and one nugget that stood out is the fact that Joon Lee of Yahoo Sports reported that Devers was upset that Kristian Campbell volunteered to learn first base.
"In the front office, scouts were fired over slights, veteran leaders with deep organizational trust were iced out, and the communication from (Craig Breslow) dried up," Lee said. "According to multiple sources, Devers was also upset when the rookie Campbell volunteered to play first base this season — interpreting it as a slight to his own stature.
"In the end, though, Devers was still hitting and was ready to move past the early-season drama. Breslow saw things differently, saw the slugger as a problem that needed to be solved. For him, the trust was gone. And now, so is Devers."
The Red Sox phenom did something Devers as the team’s biggest star arguably should’ve done.
More MLB: Red Sox Reveal Reason Behind Rafael Devers Blockbuster