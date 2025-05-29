Rafael Devers Joins David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez On Elusive Red Sox RBI List
The Boston Red Sox are struggling, but Rafael Devers isn’t.
In the month of May, Devers has solidified his status as one of baseball’s premier run producers. Entering Thursday, Devers was leading the American League with an impressive 50 RBIs. Devers ranks third in RBIs in Major League Baseball, trailing only Chicago Cubs standouts Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Devers has amassed 33 RBIs in May. It’s the second time Raffy has recorded 30-plus RBIs in a single month, making him only the fifth player in Red Sox history to record multiple 30-RBI months, joining legends Jim Rice (four 30-RBI months), David Ortiz (3), Nomar Garciaparra (2), and Manny Ramirez (2), per X account @MLBStats.
Devers’s recent outburst has featured a career-high eight RBIs in a 19-5 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on May 24, a performance in which Devers hit a three-run homer and a grand slam.
Over a 21-game span in May, Devers reached base 47 times, hit seven home runs, and drove in 24 runs, a feat matched only by Aaron Judge among current players and Ramirez and Ortiz among Red Sox this century.
The offensive surge has quieted some of the criticism surrounding Devers’s refusal to shift from designated hitter to first base following Triston Casas’s season-ending injury. Devers, who has been vocal about wanting to remain at third base or DH, faced scrutiny for his stance, with some questioning his commitment to a team-first approach.
However, his bat has done the talking. Devers has proven indispensable in a floundering Red Sox lineup.
As Boston navigates its infield challenges, Devers’s AL-leading RBI total has been an important bright spot.
