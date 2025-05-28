Top Podcaster Rips Red Sox For Roman Anthony Failure: 'Indefensible'
The Boston Red Sox have waited far too long to call up Roman Anthony, and everyone knows it.
As Boston continues to lose games, and Anthony, baseball’s No. 1 prospect, continues to smash baseballs to outer space in Triple-A, Red Sox fans are losing their minds.
On a new episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons held nothing back in his criticism of the Red Sox for their handling of Anthony.
“They have this situation where they won't call up Roman Anthony, the best prospect in baseball,” Simmons said.
“And they weren't calling up Marcelo Mayer, either. But then Alex Bregman, who is the best hitter on the team … gets hurt. So they won't call up Anthony because there's some weird service time thing where if he wins Rookie of the Year or finishes second, he gets to lose a year of his service time, which makes it, you know, a year closer to him getting a giant free agent deal.”
“And all of this would be fine if we were the (expletive) Pittsburgh Pirates or if we were … the Athletics. … This team's in Boston; it's an absolute money machine. Who the (expletive) cares whether Roman Anthony's gonna become a free agent a year early? Meanwhile, he's had two homers just in his last three games. … So (the Red Sox) lose another one-run game today because they won't call him up. And they've thrown away this season. But I'm actually kind of attached to a lot of the guys on the team … I really like watching Marcelo.”
“I'm waiting for them to call up Roman Anthony, and they won't because they're trying to save money. What are you trying to save money for? What are you guys doing anyway? … This is just unbelievably indefensible … it's driving me crazy.”
The Red Sox were 27-30 entering Wednesday, owners of the fifth-worst record in the American League.
Anthony is slashing .318/.450/.978 with eight home runs and 23 RBI for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in 2025.
