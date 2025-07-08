Rafael Devers Snubbed Giants Legend After Red Sox Drama
The Boston Red Sox are out of the Rafael Devers drama business.
Boston moved in a post-Father's Day stunner that sent the prolific slugger to the San Francisco Giants. The move initially came with plenty of backlash for the Red Sox, but as more and more stories have come out, Boston has looked much better in the deal.
Devers is a fantastic player who can help lead an offense. But, there was all of the drama of the year about him playing different positions. From moving from third base to designated hitter and then asking him to move from DH to first base, nothing was easy. And, he publicly went against his bosses in the process in the media.
The former Boston star now is in San Francisco and made it clear in his opening press conference that he was going to be willing to do everything possible for the Giants and even play first base. He has played 20 games so far in San Francisco and hasn't played first base yet.
WEEI Red Sox play-by-play man Will Flemming shared that over in San Francisco, Giants legend Will Clark offered to do a first base workout with Devers and the former Boston slugger didn't show up.
"Trying to get big hitters and they thing that he is going to win them divisions and hit a bunch," Flemming said. "He's going to hit home runs. They don't yet know what is going to happen with the player. I was there the second day. Will Clark was there to work on groundballs with him there at first base and Raffy didn't show up. That's the person these guys have been dealing with for a long time.
One thing that is important to note as well is that Flemming's brother, Dave, is the radio play-by-by guy over in San Francisco. There's connections here and it sounds like things haven't gone as planned so far.
More MLB: Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman Reveals 2 Expected Return Dates