Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman Reveals 2 Expected Return Dates
The Boston Red Sox are just about to get a superstar back into the mix.
Alex Bregman is on the mend and shared that he is expecting to return either by the end of this week or the first game back after the All-Star break.
"I’m trending towards a return here really quickly," Bregman said. “Whether it’s the end of this week or the first game after the break — one of those two. But hoping that it will be the end of this week...
"I don’t know, I think we’re going to talk about it as a group. I think we still have to have another discussion tomorrow, but I feel like I can go and play (with Boston right away)."
The Red Sox haven't had Bregman available for a game since May 23rd as he has dealt with a quad injury. He was so good before going down with the injury that he earned his first All-Star nod since 2019 despite being out for a while. Bregman was slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, and 17 doubles across 51 games of work.
Bregman has been building up behind the scenes and the Red Sox certainly could use him. Boston is hot right now and has a 47-45 record now. The return of Bregman will only help push the team further. Before the All-Star break, Boston has two more games against the Colorado Rockies and then a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, the Red Sox will return to action on July 18th against the Chicago Cubs.
