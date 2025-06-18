Inside The Red Sox

Rafael Devers To 1st Base? Red Sox Insider Hints Star Was Willing

The former slugger will try out a new position with the Giants...

Jun 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Newly acquired San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) chats with former Giants star Barry Bonds before his first game with his new team against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers made it clear in his introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants that he is willing to do whatever he can to help the team.

When this was said, it unsurprisingly caused a stir among Red Sox fans. Boston lost Triston Casas for the season and Devers made it clear publicly that he didn't want to switch positions again. This public refusal even led to a meeting that Devers and principal owner John Henry among others.

While this is the case, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared that Devers would’ve been willing to play the position for Boston if the communication between the two sides was better.

"Devers’ amenability to playing anywhere for the Giants isn’t rooted in reverence for (Buster Posey) or (Bob Melvin), two men with which he had no prior history before the trade. It’s not a product of wanting to stick it to the Red Sox, either. Devers, according to league sources with knowledge of his thinking, would have been open to a position change in Boston, too, had he felt like the team communicated expectations for him more effectively.

"Those who know Devers best contend that his irritation with the Red Sox — and subsequent public refusals — was not because he was unwilling to move positions but rather because he felt like the team, especially during the winter while pursuing Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado, was not up-front enough with him."

Boston absolutely could've handled the situation better and communicated more to its highest-paid star. But, if the issue was communication, it seems like the two sides had time to hash it out. Devers is under contract through the end of the 2033 season. So, this begs the question as to whether it was a reactionary move or there really was no going back?

