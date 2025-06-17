Yankees Quietly DFA'd Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite
Over the last few days, the biggest story across Major League Baseball has been the Boston Red Sox's trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
Boston shocked the baseball world, but the Devers trade isn't the only move of the last week or so. If you scroll through social media, all you'll see is stuff about Devers. But, there are 28 teams not involved in the trade and have gone on with their lives.
The New York Yankees made a quiet move of their own on Monday involving a former member of the Red Sox. New York got All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton back into the mix after missing the season to this point, but designated former Red Sox fan-favorite Pablo Reyes in the process, as shared by the team.
"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Returned DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton (#27) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list," the Yankees announced. "Designated INF/OF Pablo Reyes for assignment."
Reyes appeared in 24 games with the Yankees this season before being DFA'd. Over that stretch, he slashed .194/.242/.226 with two RBIs, one stolen base, and one double.
Red Sox fans remember Reyes from his stint with the franchise in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he played 64 games and slashed .287/.339/.377 with two homers and 20 RBIs while getting time all across the field. In 2024, he played 21 games with the Red Sox and struggled before Boston moved on.
