Red Sox-Twins Blockbuster Mock Trade To Acquire Joe Ryan
The Boston Red Sox have the pieces needed to get a big trade done this offseason.
After winning 89 games in the regular season in 2025, there's a lot of hope around Boston right now. Certainly more than there has been over the last few years. The Red Sox aren't just a team fighting to be around .500 any longer, but now the confidence is back that this team is one that can make some noise. The young guys, led by Roman Anthony, showed glimpses into the future, Garrett Crochet emerged as the ace Boston needed, and veterans like Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, and Aroldis Chapman all were electric in their own way.
Boston is trending upwards but now it needs another arm. That's where the Minnesota Twins should come into play this offseason. Boston tried to acquire All-Star Joe Ryan ahead of the trade deadline, but was unable to get a deal to the finish line. He's the guy that Boston should target this summer after finishing the season with a 3.42 ERA and even more impressive advanced metrics, like his 93rd percentile in fastball run value or 87th percentile in walk rate.
Here's a mock trade to get Joe Ryan to Boston:
Boston acquires: Right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan
Minnesota acquires: Outfielder Wilyer Abreu, RHP Hunter Dobbins, RHP Luis Perales (Red Sox No. 9 prospect).
The Red Sox should call the Twins
Why it works:
In this scenario, the Twins would get a young Gold Glove-level outfielder with pop under team control for years to go along with a starting pitcher entering his second big league season after a solid rookie campaign, as well as a high-end prospect. Boston gave up four high-end prospects for Crochet. Ryan isn't at the same level, but this type of deal would add a starter, clear up the logjam in the outfield, and not hurt the long-term vision much.
Plus, there's some merit to this. MassLive.com Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo recently talked about what it would cost to get Ryan on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.
"If you start a Joe Ryan package with one of your major-league outfielders and one of the pitchers that broke through — whether that be a (Hunter Dobbins) or (Connelly Early) or a (Payton Tolle), I know those are varying degrees of value — I think you probably can get something done for anybody, especially if you include (Jarren Duran) or (Wilyer Abreu) or (Ceddanne Rafaela)." Cotillo said.
A package including Abreu and Dobbins might not be enough to get a deal done. That's why you throw in a top prospect like Luis Perales near the big leagues as well. The Red Sox get their No. 2 starter and the Twins get pieces to help for years to come. A win-win.
