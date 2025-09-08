Red Sox $120 Million Star Predicted To Leave With Outdated Reasoning
Over the next few weeks, one of the most talked about topics when it comes to the Boston Red Sox surely will be able third baseman Alex Bregman's future with the organization.
Will he opt out of his three-year, $120 million contract with Boston and become a free agent? If so, will the Red Sox find a way to keep him town, or will another team make Bregman an offer he can't refuse? The Red Sox can absolutely afford Bregman. That is especially the case after trading Rafael Devers back in June and getting rid of his contract.
It's going to be interesting to see what happens and unsurprisingly there already have been a lot of opinions on the matter. For example, FanSided's Chris Landers predicted that the Red Sox will end up moving on this offseason and cited owner John Henry's spending strategy as the main reason why.
Will the Red Sox bring Alex Bregman back?
"Alex Bregman," Landers said. "I could take the easy route here and go with someone like Dustin May, a pending free agent who hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory since coming to Boston at the trade deadline. And to be clear: Boston should do whatever is necessary to make sure Bregman spends the rest of his career at Fenway Park.
"But all those full-throttle jokes exist for a reason – John Henry is rarely willing to spend more than his model tells him he should, and the Bregman market has the potential to get silly once he opts out of his current contract at the end of the year. Just think of all the potential suitors who figure to have money to burn and a potential hole in the infield, from the Yankees to the Tigers to the Cubs to even a wild card like the Angels. Bregman’s been too good this year not to break the bank; will Boston be willing to go that far?"
The question about Bregman's future is a real one, but the argument about Henry's spending isn't necesarily a fair argument right now. The reason why that is the case is because Boston has trended in the opposite direction since last offseason. Boston was in the $700-plus million sweepstakes for Juan Soto. Boston was also in the mix for Max Fried before signing with the New York Yankees. Afterward, the Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet and eventually signed him to a six-year, $170 million extension.
Boston was willing to go to places others weren't and handed Bregman the $120 million deal in the first place. The front office has also been aggressive in signing Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony to long-term extensions. All in all, the argument about Boston's spending habits was a much safer argument over the last few years. But, right now, not as much. We'll see what happens with Bregman, but the price tag likely won't be the only reason why he's back -- or not.
