Red Sox $13.5 Million Fan-Favorite Open To Boston Return, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox already have added one high-end piece to the bullpen this offseason, could another be on the way?
Boston recently signed seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman to provide much-needed left-handed firepower to the bullpen. The Red Sox shouldn't be done adding, though. Boston's bullpen struggled last year so it makes sense to add as many pieces as possible now.
The Red Sox finished the 2024 season with the 24th-ranked bullpen at 4.39. Boston did have some bright spots, though, including nine-year big league veteran Chris Martin. Unfortunately for Boston he is a free agent right now and it's no guarantee if he will be back.
Martin signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal with Boston and shined. He had a 1.05 ERA across 55 outings in 2023 and a 3.45 ERA across 45 appearances last year. Martin grew to be a fan-favorite in Boston and he's hoping to pitch one more season, but it's unclear which team it will be with.
While this is the case, the Red Sox are "right up there" on his list of preferred teams in free agency, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"Free agent reliever Chris Martin was a visitor to the winter meetings today and met with some teams, including a brief chat with Alex Cora," McAdam said. "Martin, who has plans to pitch one more year, put the Red Sox 'right up there' among his list of preferred teams"
This doesn't guarantee he will be back, but it does show he at least is open to coming back in 2025. Hopefully, the two sides can work something out.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Readying' Blockbuster Offer For 4-Time All-Star, Per Insider