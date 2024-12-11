Red Sox 'Readying' Blockbuster Offer For 4-Time All-Star, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox haven't had the success in free agency they likely hoped to have this offseason.
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are almost over and yet the Red Sox haven't been able to add another star to the organization despite giving its best effort in years. Juan Soto opted to join the New York Mets and more recently Max Fried chose the New York Yankees over Boston.
What will the Red Sox do now?
There is one more bonafide ace available in free agency right now in Corbin Burnes. There are other pitchers out there that surely could help, but there isn't another true ace out there like Burnes. Boston clearly needs a top-of-the-line starter and now is "readying" an offer for Burnes, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam.
"The Red Sox made a serious run at Fried, according to a source, but the Yankees’ bid was described as 'significantly ahead' of what Boston offered," Cotillo and McAdam said. "It’s unclear if Boston preferred Fried to fellow top free agent Corbin Burnes, who remains unsigned.
"In any case, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Red Sox were readying an offer for Burnes, according to a source with knowledge of the talks. Burnes, who has also been linked to Toronto, San Francisco, and other clubs, could sign rather quickly with Fried off the board."
Boston has missed out on two of the top three pitchers available this offseason in free agency. Could they land the third? Burnes is a four-time All-Star and one-time Cy Young Award winner. Landing him likely would be even more expensive than Fried, but would make fans forget about either of the other starters.
More MLB: Red Sox Lose $218 Million Bidding War To Yankees For 2-Time All-Star