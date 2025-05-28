Red Sox $140 Million All-Star Approaching ‘DFA Territory’
The Boston Red Sox can’t seem to get anything going in the right direction.
When the pitching is going, the bats have been dead. When the offense has clicked, the pitching hasn’t been the same. Nothing is working and that’s why Boston is currently in fourth place in the American League East with a 27-30 record.
One guy who has been cold lately is shortstop Trevor Story. His run in Boston unfortunately has been full of injuries. There was a lot of excitement about the 2025 season because he’s healthy. But, he’s been inconsistent and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo said he’s approaching “DFA territory" on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.
"This is a guy who came out super hot," Cotillo said. "We were talking on this show about, will he opt out at the end of this season? I don't think he will. Will the Red Sox opt out I think is the bigger question...
"You hate to see a guy who's a good guy and a good clubhouse leader, someone you and I both really like, be in DFA territory."
This is a guy who when he's at his best has been a 20-plus home run guy while logging nearly 100 RBIs and approaching a .300 batting average while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense. His defense has been solid this year but his bat is ice-cold right now.
With the overall pressure of the season, will the team make a big decision? He's in the fourth year of a six-year, $140 million deal. There's an opt-out after the season for Story unless he wants to stick around for the next two years at $25 million per year before a club option in 2028.
What's next for Boston?
More MLB: Roman Anthony Could Join Red Sox Sooner Than Expected