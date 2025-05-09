Red Sox $140 Million All-Star Responds To Rumors Of Being Replaced By Marcelo Mayer
Trevor Story has been around the block a time or two.
The Boston Red Sox's starting shortstop was once a top prospect who took over for a superstar veteran in Troy Tulowitzki with the Colorado Rockies. He went on to become a two-time All-Star, then signed a $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.
That contract hasn't gone according to plan so far. Story missed two-thirds of the team's games in his first three years with the Red Sox, and after a strong start in 2025, his offense has cratered over the last two weeks.
All the while, the Red Sox have a new top prospect, 22-year-old Marcelo Mayer, crushing the ball at Triple-A. Mayer has an .840 OPS, seven home runs, and a ridiculous 35 RBI so far through 31 games with the Worcester Red Sox.
There have been plenty of whispers about Mayer replacing Story at some point this season. At some point, those whispers could grow into shouts. But the 32-year-old is acting the part of the unshakeable veteran leader in the face of any and all rumors.
“It doesn’t bother me,” Story said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “I think Marcelo is a great player. It’s up to the front office to find ways to make it work. I’ve always said it’s never bad having too many good players.”
Story was also asked if the topic of Mayer succeeding him has ever been addressed by either party, or the Red Sox in general.
“Never,” Story said, per Abraham. “I don’t think that either of us have thought about like that. For me, it’s always good to grow the game and try to give that time, give the knowledge and give the work ethic, all of that.”
Mayer is coming, and the Red Sox have to find a way to not only find a roster spot for him, but make sure he gets consistent playing time when he does. It could require a creative solution if they aren't willing to move on from Story, and there's no evidence yet they'll consider doing so.
To some degree, it's a good problem to have. But that doesn't mean the problem can be ignored.
