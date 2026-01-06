Conflicting Red Sox, Alex Bregman Reports Emerge In Free Agency

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes has heated up a bit around baseball over the last week or so, but there hasn't been a resolution quite yet.

On Jan. 2, ESPN's Buster Olney appeared on TSN 1050's "First Up" and noted that he heard that the Boston Red Sox made an "aggressive" offer to Bregman and that he believes that the organization will ultimately end up re-signing him at some point.

While this the case, no deal has been agreed to quite yet. On Monday, FanSided's Robert Murray said on "The Baseball Insiders" podcast that he has not been able to get confirmation of an "aggressive" offer yet from Boston to Bregman.

Will Boston retain Alex Bregman?

"Going to Bregman here," Murray said. "You have the Red Sox. I still have not gotten confirmation on that Red Sox report about making an 'aggressive' offer. I know he's got a good market, that's what I've been told. So, the Red Sox to me make the most sense here, I've stated all the reasons before. Offense, defense, locker room, like everything. They love him. The Cubs serve to be as an interesting possibility here, though.

"They were involved last year. They wanted him. Obviously, he's a year older now. You have a young clubhouse. You need leadership. Especially after probably losing Kyle Tucker here. I think it makes sense. If you're the Cubs, you can't go into this offseason realizing that Tucker is probably leaving and just do absolutely nothing but bolstering your bullpen."

On Tuesday, Olney reported that Boston has "signaled a willingness" to pay Bregman well and potentially in the range of the six-year, $171.5 million deal the Detroit Tigers offered him last offseason.

It's a complicated time with conflicting information all over the place. The only thing that is a guaranteed truth is that Bregman would be a great player to bring back to town. Boston made it to the playoffs in 2025 in part because of his presence with the organization. With a young roster, having someone like Bregman with World Series experience under his belt only could help.

