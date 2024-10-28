Red Sox $19 Million All-Star Expected To Pick Up Option, Per Insider
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are going to get a boost in the starting rotation without even having to speak to anyone in free agency.
Boston's rotation will be a big talking point over the next few months as the team needs to continue to add. But Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford are great building blocks. Each has proven that they can help the Red Sox in the long run.
The Red Sox still need to add, though, but it sounds like they may just need to fill one spot. Boston signed All-Star Lucas Giolito last offseason to a two-year deal with a player option for the second year. He missed the entire 2024 season but should be ready to go in 2025. It has been expected that he would pick up the $19 million option for 2025 and the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham seemed to confirm that.
"Lucas Giolito has a $19 million option for 2025," Abraham said. "He seems sure to pick that up after missing the season recovering from Tommy John surgery."
It would be somewhat shocking to see Giolito turn down the option. He missed the entire 2024 season so if he were to enter free agency he would only get a fraction of that $19 million deal by another team.
Picking up the option seems to be the right move for Giolito, and it certainly is the best move from the Red Sox's perspective. Things are looking up for Boston.
