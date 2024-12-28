Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 24-Year-Old Is One Of Most 'Intriguing Trade Options'

Could the Red Sox part ways with one of their young stars?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the Boston Red Sox deal away one of the biggest pieces of their young core this offseason?

Boston already has done a great job of adding pieces this offseason in the form of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Crochet is a 25-year-old All-Star and Buehler is just 30 years old and is a two-time All-Star.

Both are great pickups and should fit well into what Boston is doing. The Red Sox's roster is full of exciting, young talent. Jarren Duran is 28 years old, Rafael Devers is 28 years old, Tanner Houck is 28 years old, Triston Casas is 24 years old, and Brayan Bello is 25 years old and that doesn't even include top prospects like Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer.

Boston has done a great job adding pieces that fit in right now and could for the future, depending on how contract discussions work out.

Although this is the case, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said that Casas is "one of the more intriguing trade options" out there right now at first base.

"Casas is one of the more intriguing trade options for clubs looking to address first base, especially now that the free-agent market at the position has thinned considerably," Feinsand said. "With (Christian Walker), Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees), and Carlos Santana (Cleveland Guardians) off the board, (Pete Alonso) is the only significant name out there, though few teams are expected to pay the slugger what he wants."

The young Boston slugger was heavily linked to the Seattle Mariners but now that the Red Sox landed Buehler that should pretty much rule out a deal with the Mariners at least. Keep an eye on Casas over the next few months.

More MLB: Red Sox, Blue Jays Called Top Fits For $100 Million 44-Homer Slugger

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News