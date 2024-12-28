Red Sox 24-Year-Old Is One Of Most 'Intriguing Trade Options'
Will the Boston Red Sox deal away one of the biggest pieces of their young core this offseason?
Boston already has done a great job of adding pieces this offseason in the form of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Crochet is a 25-year-old All-Star and Buehler is just 30 years old and is a two-time All-Star.
Both are great pickups and should fit well into what Boston is doing. The Red Sox's roster is full of exciting, young talent. Jarren Duran is 28 years old, Rafael Devers is 28 years old, Tanner Houck is 28 years old, Triston Casas is 24 years old, and Brayan Bello is 25 years old and that doesn't even include top prospects like Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer.
Boston has done a great job adding pieces that fit in right now and could for the future, depending on how contract discussions work out.
Although this is the case, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said that Casas is "one of the more intriguing trade options" out there right now at first base.
"Casas is one of the more intriguing trade options for clubs looking to address first base, especially now that the free-agent market at the position has thinned considerably," Feinsand said. "With (Christian Walker), Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees), and Carlos Santana (Cleveland Guardians) off the board, (Pete Alonso) is the only significant name out there, though few teams are expected to pay the slugger what he wants."
The young Boston slugger was heavily linked to the Seattle Mariners but now that the Red Sox landed Buehler that should pretty much rule out a deal with the Mariners at least. Keep an eye on Casas over the next few months.
