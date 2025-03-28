Red Sox 24-Year-Old Open To Big Change To Help Boston
The Boston Red Sox obviously had to make some tough decisions ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Opening Day came and went on Thursday and Boston came out on top over the Texas Rangers. It was a great game and now there are at least 161 more for Boston. With all of the changes of the offseason, the organization got an influx of talent.
Now, there are some guys in the minors who likely would make plenty of other big league rosters out there right now. That's a good problem to have. Boston has too much talent right now rather than too little.
One guy who felt the squeeze because of that was Vaughn Grissom. He was acquired last year in the Chris Sale trade but hasn't been able to catch on with Boston. He was in line to be the team's starting second baseman last year but an illness in Spring Training derailed him and then he didn't get fully back on track. An injury didn't help.
Now, Kristian Campbell is starting at second base for the Red Sox and Grissom is with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Grissom isn't getting down, though. Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal shared on Thursday a comment from Grissom about the possibility of playing first base or the outfield to increase his flexibility.
"Vaughn Grissom said this afternoon that he’s not sure where he’ll play with the WooSox and that he needed to speak with Chad Tracy today," Henrique said. "He was asked if he’d see time at first base and the outfield. 'Hopefully, to at least be versatile and learn the positions'"
Hopefully, he can shine in the minors and get another shot with Boston.
