Red Sox 25-Year-Old Was Biggest Surprise Of Opening Day
The Boston Red Sox officially kicked off the 2025 Major League Baseball season on Thursday and did so with fireworks.
Boston took down the Texas Rangers by a score of 5-2. There were a lot of positive takeaways from the win but the biggest surprise of the afternoon surely was outfielder Wilyer Abreu.
There was a time when it seemed significantly more likely than not that he wasn’t going to be ready for Opening Day as he dealt with his illness in camp.
He also was in trade rumors throughout the offseason. None of that mattered, though. The Red Sox opted against moving him.
Opening Day was Thursday and Abreu was in the lineup and looked like a star. He was great in the field and also finished the afternoon 3-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored, and four RBIs. Abreu broke the game open with a three-run shot in the ninth inning when the game was tied at two to help give the Red Sox their first win of the season.
Abreu worked hard to get ready for Opening Day and Boston needed him. It was a fun day that featured the Boston debut of Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, and Kristian Campbell, but it was Abreu who stole the show on Thursday.
Now, there’s 161 more regular games to go and plenty of time for others to have their own major moments like Abreu did on Thursday.
