Red Sox 24-Year-Old Projected To Win Starting Job Over Kristian Campbell: Insider
It's a hugely important year for a former Boston Red Sox trade acquisition, and that starts right away with an open competition in Spring Training.
The Red Sox traded lefty Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves last year to get their hands on Vaughn Grissom, a former top shortstop prospect they believed could become the starting second baseman. A year later, thanks to Sale's Cy Young win, that deal already has the makings of a long-term disaster.
Grissom floundered during his time in the majors in 2024, posting a .465 OPS in 31 games. Meanwhile, top prospect Kristian Campbell, who can play second base along with most other infield and outfield positions, rocketed through three levels of the minors in 2024.
There has been a sizable portion of the Red Sox fan base calling for the team to sign free agent Alex Bregman to play second base, and others who don't want that to happen or don't believe it will see Campbell taking over the spot instead,
However, Red Sox insider Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic opined in her mailbag column Thursday that Grissom still had the inside track to win the starting job, though Campbell outperforming him in Spring Training could complicate the situation.
"Right now, I think second base is Grissom’s to lose and there’s a lot riding on his spring," McCaffrey wrote. "If Campbell comes out too hot to ignore, they may end up starting Campbell at second over Grissom and keep Grissom on the bench."
"(Manager Alex) Cora went out of his way to mention how physical Grissom has looked when he’s visited him this offseason and it was noticeable how much stronger Grissom looked at Fenway Fest compared to last year."
Grissom is still only 24, and though it's not necessarily an excuse, it's easy to wonder how differently his season might have gone last year had he not missed more than a month dealing with a groin injury and a well-documented bout with the flu.
Of course, winning the job in the spring doesn't guarantee the younger, more dynamic Campbell won't usurp Grissom later on. But it's Grissom's job to delay that as long as possible, perhaps even permanently.
There's always room for a second chance in baseball if one takes advantage of it. Grissom will face a stiff challenge from Campbell, but maybe if that inspires him to perform, both could become impact bats in the Boston lineup for years to come.
