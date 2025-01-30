Red Sox Suggested Blockbuster Lands $85M Cubs Slugger As 'Alex Bregman Pivot'
The Boston Red Sox still haven't added a single free-agent hitter this winter, and that's beginning to create frustration among fans.
These days, it seems more and more as if Boston is going to miss out on Alex Bregman, the former Houston Astros All-Star who manager Alex Cora constantly raves about. Boston hasn't been willing to offer more than a four-year contract to Bregman, who wants at least five years and probably a sixth as well.
If the Red Sox predictably miss out on Bregman, though, they'd better have a backup plan to get another righty into their lineup. Otherwise, they'll be facing boos from the Boston loyalists who make the trip to Fort Myers for Spring Training.
Would a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs cure all that ails the Red Sox?
On Wednesday, FanSided's Chris Landers described a hypothetical trade for Cubs outfielder/designated hitter Seiya Suzuki as a worthy "Alex Bregman pivot" for the Red Sox.
"If Bregman is off the table and Pete Alonso isn't a fit, then the next-best righty bat potentially available right now is Suzuki, who isn't wild about assuming full-time DH duties for a Chicago Cubs team that's looking to get a little more financially flexible as it is," Landers wrote.
"Chicago isn't dying to get rid of a good player, and it'll likely cost a bit to get Jed Hoyer's attention. But the Red Sox have the ammunition, and it's clear that they need one more quality hitter to round this lineup out before Opening Day."
Suzuki, who is entering year four of a five-year, $85 million contract, had his best big-league season in 2024, slashing .283/.366/.482 in 132 games. That made him worth 3.5 bWAR, which slightly tops what departed slugger Tyler O'Neill did for the Red Sox in 2024.
Though Suzuki might not be thrilled about the Cubs plan to DH him frequently, Chicago still is under no obligation to trade a very good hitter. That's the holdup here - can the Red Sox get their hands on Suzuki without completely decimating their farm system behind the three untouchable top prospects?
