Red Sox 24-Year-Old Projected To Win Tight Roster Battle To Replace Brayan Bello
Any talks of the Boston Red Sox putting a six-man rotation in play ended very quickly once spring training began.
Though Boston has at least six qualified candidates to join the rotation on their active roster, two of the returners have had slow starts to spring. Kutter Crawford faces long odds to make it back by Opening Day, and now Brayan Bello's shoulder is putting his availability for the opening week of the season in question.
Though Bello threw a bullpen on Friday, he was only told to throw at 70 to 75 percent effort. Manager Alex Cora said he will throw again on Monday, and while he's "behind," the righty still hopes to be ready by Opening Day.
If Bello isn't ready to go, the competition for an Opening Day roster spot really opens up. Two young righties who debuted for Boston at the end of last season, Quinn Priester and Richard Fitts, are likely to be the top contenders as temporary injury replacements.
On Sunday, the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo released an Opening Day roster projection, and tabbed Priester, who was acquired via trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates last July, for a spot on the team over the fast-rising Fitts.
"Priester started Boston’s first Grapefruit League game of the spring, allowing one run on two hits over two innings in his debut last Saturday against Tampa Bay. On Thursday he got the start again against Detroit, throwing two scoreless with one strikeout, two hits and two walks," Cerullo wrote.
"Considering both of Fitts’ first outings came out of the bullpen, the favorable early look for Priester seemed noteworthy... (but) if Fitts is going to keep throwing gas like (he did on Friday), it’ll be hard to deny him a spot in the big leagues."
Both Priester and Fitts added velocity over the winter and have been attempting to revamp their arsenals to improve their swing-and-miss rate. Priester, who had a 5.40 ERA last season in nine starts with Triple-A Worcester, has more big-league experience, with 99 2/3 innings pitched between Boston and Pittsburgh.
If Bello isn't going to be ready, there are still three weeks for both Priester and Fitts to make their cases. And, of course, either can make it tougher for the Red Sox to send them back to Triple-A if they shine when given the opportunity to pitch in the big leagues.
