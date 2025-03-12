Red Sox 25-Year-Old ‘In Jeopardy’ Of Missing Opening Day
The Boston Red Sox certainly won't be at full strength when they take the field against the Texas Rangers on March 27th.
It's already been shared that both Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford aren't going to be ready for Opening Day. Bello is seemingly much closer than Crawford and likely won't miss much time if there aren't setbacks.
They aren't the only ones who could miss time, though. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared that Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder Wilyer Abreu is "in jeopardy" of missing Opening Day.
"Outfielder Wilyer Abreu is also in jeopardy of missing the start of the season," McCaffrey said. "Abreu reported to camp with a virus that has lingered for the past month. Abreu has participated in workouts with the team, but (Alex Cora) said the outfielder’s lab work has shown the virus is still at elevated levels, and the medical staff has been conservative in granting him full participation. Given that Abreu has yet to appear in a game or even take live BP, he could miss the first week or so of the season if he isn’t cleared soon."
This isn't shocking news as he hasn't been able to appear in any Spring Training games yet, but it is still tough to hear. The Red Sox have high hopes for the 2025 season and could be the best team in the American League. But, they already are dealing with some things and won't be at full strength to open the season.
More MLB: Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives Update After Trevor Story Scare