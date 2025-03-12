Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives Update After Trevor Story Scare
The Boston Red Sox had a little scare on Tuesday but it sounds like everything is going to be okay.
Boston scratched star shortstop Trevor Story shortly before the team took on the Philadelphia Phillies in Spring Training action. Story was scratched for precautionary reasons due to back tightness.
Unsurprisingly, when it was announced that Story was being scratched, fans on social media were rightfully nervous. He’s been dealt a tough hand with the Red Sox and has dealt with injuries in each of the last three seasons.
He’s been great so far in Spring Training and Boston is going to need him healthy if it wants to reach its goals in 2025. Luckily, Story seems like he’s going to be alright and could even play on Wednesday, as shared by MLB.com’s Ian Browne.
"Good news on Trevor Story: 'He’s doing OK. He’s just tight. He was taking grounders today, felt it a little bit. He should play tomorrow,' said Alex Cora," as shared by Browne.
There isn’t a better update that the Red Sox could’ve gotten about Story. He’s a key piece of the organization and could have a big year in 2025. We’re about two weeks away from Opening Day and luckily it seems like Story is going to be alright.
Boston is already dealing with a handful of impactful injuries in Spring Training so it's nice to hear at least that Story is going to be alright.
