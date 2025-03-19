Red Sox 25-Year-Old Reveals Hopeful Return Timeline
When Opening Day gets here on March 27th, the Boston Red Sox will be down at least three starting pitchers.
Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito are all set to begin the season on the Injured List. Bello experienced soreness in his shoulder but has returned to the hill and is making good progress and is likely the closest to game action. Crawford has been dealing with a knee issue but shared that he's hoping to be in game action before the end of April. Giolito won't miss much time either despite tweaking his hamstring.
Either Bello or Giolito will likely be the first of the three to see game action in 2025. When could that be, though? Bello shared that he's hoping to be ready by the first or second week of April, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Bello, who experienced shoulder soreness at the beginning of spring training camp, threw a live batting practice Monday," Smith said. "By next week I should be up to four or five innings,” Bello said through translator Daveson Perez on Tuesday at JetBlue Park. "There’s a plan in place. So hopefully, by the first or second week of April I’ll be back in."
If this timeline works out, it would be the best-case scenario. Boston's depth already is being tested earlier than the team probably hoped for. The 25-year-old is an important piece for Boston and it sounds like he's making great progress. Hopefully, that continues.
