Red Sox 25-Year-Old 'Right On Track' For Opening Day Despite Scare
The Boston Red Sox already have some injury question marks but did get a great update on Friday afternoon.
Boston's starting rotation has been intriguing to follow since Spring Training kicked off. There was chatter about a potential six-man rotation because of the fact that the club has a surplus of starting talent on paper. While this is the case, Kutter Crawford isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day at this time due to a knee injury.
There has been some chatter about Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito too. Bello has been dealing with shoulder soreness and Giolito missed the 2024 season so he has been working back slowly, although he is healthy.
Bello is the one of the two who has had more of a scare due to the shoulder soreness. While this is the case, he pitched his first bullpen of Spring Training on Friday and shared that it went well and that he is "right on track" for Opening Day, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"The Red Sox didn’t want starter Brayan Bello to go 100 percent in his first bullpen since returning from shoulder soreness," Smith said. "He said he was at 70-75 percent effort level Friday. 'They told me to stay within 80-90 mph,' Bello said through translator Daveson Perez here at JetBlue Park. 'So just a very light session.'
"Bello said he still should have enough time to be ready for the Opening Day roster. 'The trainers are telling me that I’m right on track as long as I just keep doing my work that I’ve been doing,' Bello said. 'Just getting ready for that.'"
This is as positive of an update as you could've hoped for about Bello on Friday. The next step will be seeing how he recovers after this throwing session.
