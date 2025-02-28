Red Sox's Roster Reportedly Set Barring 'Unexpected Opportunity'
The Boston Red Sox ended up being one of the most active teams in baseball throughout the offseaon.
Boston struck early with Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Patrick Sandoval and then was quiet for a while. The Red Sox didn't stop there, though. Boson signed Alex Bregman, Adam Ottavino, Trayce Thompson, and Matt Moore among other moves.
The Red Sox certainly look like one of the best teams in baseball on paper and it doesn't sound like there are likely going to be any other changes in the near future unless there's an "unexpected opportunity," according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"With the caveat that an unexpected opportunity could present itself, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said he’s not looking to make further additions to the roster after bringing Ottavino, outfielder Trayce Thompson, and left-hander Matt Moore into camp on minor league contracts," Speier said.
The Red Sox really don't need to do anything else. Boston's biggest needs heading into the offseason were a right-handed slugger, reinforcements for the starting rotation, and bullpen help. Bregman is the right-handed star Boston needed. Crochet and Buehler are certainly more than the Red Sox could've hoped for. Chapman, Ottavino, and Moore, should all help Boston. It's unclear if Ottavino and Moore will make the roster, but they have upside.
There's a lot to like about Boston right now. Hopefully, they can stay healthy throughout Spring Training over the next few weeks.
