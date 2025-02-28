Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Roster Reportedly Set Barring 'Unexpected Opportunity'

The Red Sox have been arguably the most active team in baseball

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox ended up being one of the most active teams in baseball throughout the offseaon.

Boston struck early with Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Patrick Sandoval and then was quiet for a while. The Red Sox didn't stop there, though. Boson signed Alex Bregman, Adam Ottavino, Trayce Thompson, and Matt Moore among other moves.

The Red Sox certainly look like one of the best teams in baseball on paper and it doesn't sound like there are likely going to be any other changes in the near future unless there's an "unexpected opportunity," according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

"With the caveat that an unexpected opportunity could present itself, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said he’s not looking to make further additions to the roster after bringing Ottavino, outfielder Trayce Thompson, and left-hander Matt Moore into camp on minor league contracts," Speier said.

The Red Sox really don't need to do anything else. Boston's biggest needs heading into the offseason were a right-handed slugger, reinforcements for the starting rotation, and bullpen help. Bregman is the right-handed star Boston needed. Crochet and Buehler are certainly more than the Red Sox could've hoped for. Chapman, Ottavino, and Moore, should all help Boston. It's unclear if Ottavino and Moore will make the roster, but they have upside.

There's a lot to like about Boston right now. Hopefully, they can stay healthy throughout Spring Training over the next few weeks.

More MLB: Red Sox's 20-Year-Old Has 'Very Real' Shot At Opening Day Roster

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News