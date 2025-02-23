Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran Scratched From Spring Training Lineup
The Boston Red Sox are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon and it should be a fun day.
Boston will have Garrett Crochet for the first time in a real game and also will have recently-signed All-Star infielder Alex Bregman manning third base. It will be the first time for both Crochet and Bregman to see live game action wearing Red Sox jerseys after spending their careers with the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros before this offseason.
It should be an exciting day, but the Red Sox did get a somewhat disappointing update on Sunday. All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran was set to start, but he was scratched from the lineup due to a sore left calf, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Duran has a sore calf but nothing serious, (Alex Cora) said," Smith shared. "(Connor Wong) has a sore shoulder but should be back tomorrow, Cora said."
On the bright side, Smith noted that the injury is expected to be "nothing serious." It is early in Spring Training so players surely are woking rust off and it's going to lead to some soreness after a long offseason. While this is the case, the Red Sox already have dealt with some injuries to key players including During, Wong, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford.
The Red Sox struggled to stay healthy last season and it impacted them in the standings. Hopefully, these are just little bumps and bruises and everyone will be alright quickly.
More MLB: How To Watch Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman’s Boston Debut