Red Sox 27-Year-Old Making Opening Day Decision Difficult For Boston
Spring Training is still somewhat young, but that doesn't mean that some guys haven't stood out.
We are still about three weeks away from Opening Day and the Boston Red Sox obviously are going to have to make some tough decisions when it comes down to the big league roster. Most of the chatter throughout Spring Training has been about the third base position, the "Big 3" of Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, and Roman Anthony, and the new-look starting rotation.
This doesn't mean there isn't more to talk about. One guy who has stood out in Spring Training so far and is making a real case for himself to make the big league roster is utility man Nick Sogard. He's just 27 years old and has been fantastic so far in camp. He has appeared in 11 games so far in Spring Training and is slashing .364/462/.591 with one home run, four RBIs, two doubles, and three walks as of writing.
Sogard can play all over the infield which could help his case. Triston Casas obviously is going to be the Red Sox's starting first baseman but there isn't much behind him right now if an injury pops up. He has seen time at each infield spot throughout his professional career so far, he isn't primarily a first baseman by any means, but backing up Casas could be the closest thing to an opportunity to him in camp.
Romy Gonzalez is another utility man who also could see time behind Casas at first base. If Sogard continues to tear the cover off the ball, maybe he'll make Boston's decision difficult.
