Red Sox's Alex Bregman Reveals Early Thoughts On Joining Boston
The Boston Red Sox got their guy right around the time Spring Training kicked off and it sounds like there has been nothing but positives with him so far.
After months of speculation and rumors, the Red Sox finally were able to sign former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman in February. It was a months-long pursuit that ultimately worked out in the Red Sox's favor.
Now, March is here and we are just a few weeks away from Opening Day. There's been a lot of questions so far about where Bregman will play in the field, but it sounds like everything has been great so far. He shared his early feelings on the transition to Boston on MLB Network.
"It's been great," Bregman said. "It's been awesome just to get to know the guys, get to know the coaching staff, and get to know everybody involved in the organization. It's been awesome and I'm looking forward to continuing it."
Bregman is a guy who can take the Red Sox to another level. Last year, he finished the season with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a .260/.315/.453 slash line in 145 games played. Bregman also won the American League Gold Glove Award at third base and finished the season with 4.1 wins above replacement.
The Red Sox certainly are fortunate to have him, especially because he does a lot more than just his stats show. He's going to be an important veteran voice in this clubhouse and already has shown signs of this in Spring Training. The buzz around Boston couldn't be more positive right now.
