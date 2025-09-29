Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 28-Year-Old Catcher Expected To Miss Initial Playoff Roster

The Boston Red Sox are going to have some choices to make...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox haven't announced their playoff roster yet, but we do have at least an idea about who could -- or won't be -- on the roster thanks to some of the comments coming out from the team.

For example, one player who has been talked about more than you'd probably think is catcher Ali Sánchez. He's had a roller coaster of a year for Boston. He spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays but was designated for assignment back in August. The Red Sox brought him in briefly, but then cut ties with him. He signed with the New York Mets, but the Red Sox wanted him back and traded for him.

The Red Sox hinted at upcoming playoff roster choices

Boston Red Sox hat
He's been on the Red Sox's roster as an emergency third catcher option. He's only played in four games for the Red Sox in the big leagues this season, but with his standing on the roster, some wondered if he would make the playoff roster as an emergency fit as well. Red Sox manager Alex Cora shut down the notion and made it clear that the Red Sox are planning on having just two catches on the playoff roster, as shared by Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

"The Red Sox plan to carry two catchers for the first round of the playoffs, Alex Cora said," Healey said.

It shouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world, but with Boston keeping him on the active roster at points down the stretch, there was at least a question whether or not Boston would keep him on the roster. Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong are the Red Sox's top two catchers.

Boston doesn't need to officially announce the roster yet. Teams aren't required to announce playoff rosters until the morning of their first playoff game. For Boston, that will be Tuesday. Boston will begin its playoff series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at 6:08 p.m. ET. Expect to see a playoff roster on Tuesday morning, but don't expect to see Sánchez on it at this point.

Patrick McAvoy
