Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer Updates
The Boston Red Sox are going to begin their 2025 playoff run on Tuesday.
In preparation for their final regular season game of the campaign on Sunday, the Red Sox announced that their injured players, including Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, will head down to Fort Myers to continue their rehab, rather than traveling with the team to their Wild Card round series, as shared by Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.
"Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and other injured players will go to Fort Myers, Alex Cora said. They won’t travel with the team for the start of the playoffs," Healey said.
Anthony is on the Injured List with an oblique injury. It's not shocking that he won't be traveling with the team for the Wild Card round. He's been working his way back, but it has always been known that if he is going to make it back, that would mean that the Red Sox are advancing beyond the Wild Card round.
Mayer is someone who was viewed as done for the season. He underwent wrist surgery, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora raised some eyebrows earlier in the week when he said that Mayer has been playing catch and doing dry swings. He had surgery in August and it was initially expected to be a three-month recovery for the young infielder.
Neither Anthony nor Mayer can be viewed as likely to return in the near future. But, this is at least somewhat of an update about what is going on behind the scenes. The Red Sox will hit the road for the playoffs beginning on Tuesday and both of the young guys will be among others down in Florida hoping that the Red Sox can make a deep enough run to give themselves a chance to return to the field before the season fully ends.
Boston is ending its 2025 regular season on Sunday, but there's a lot of hope for the organization right now.
