Red Sox 28-Year-Old May Lose Playing Time After Injury Return, Alex Cora Hints
The catching position has been a surprise hot topic for the Boston Red Sox this season, and there appear to be more twists and turns on the horizon.
Connor Wong started the season as the starter, with Carlos Narváez slated to be the backup. But Wong was off to a brutal start at the plate before suffering a fractured pinky on a catcher's interference earlier this month.
Narváez hasn't been a superstar at the plate, but behind it, he has. He's leading all major league catchers in defensive runs saved, with six entering play on Sunday. Red Sox pitchers have raved about throwing to him, and it's clear he calls a great game.
Wong, meanwhile, is working his way back, batting second for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Sunday as he seeks a return within the next week. And though it doesn't appear Narváez has usurped his starting role, the playing time split could be a lot closer to 50-50 in the future.
On Sunday, manager Alex Cora seemingly told reporters that the playing time will be closer to even than it was before Wong's injury, when the incumbent starter took seven of the first 11 games behind the dish.
"He’ll play. I’m not saying we split up the week but he will play a lot," Cora said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.
Cora also had major praise for Narváez on the defensive side of the ball.
“If you look at the numbers he’s been the best defensive catcher in the big leagues,” Cora said. “Obviously somebody that we targeted in the offseason. Talked to Henry Blanco who managed him in Winter Ball and he liked him a lot. But this is great."
Major League Baseball is a meritocracy, and Narváez has earned the right to play more. Meanwhile. if Wong wants his original playing time split back, he'd better start hitting like he did in the first half of the 2024 season.
More MLB: Red Sox's Walker Buehler Gets $100 Million Projection Ahead Of Guardians Start