Red Sox 28-Year-Old Mystery Is Much-Needed Good News
The Boston Red Sox are holding on to an American League Wild Card spot for dear life right now.
Boston's offense hasn't been clicking and the team is 5-5 over its last 10 games. It obviously doesn't help that Roman Anthony is hurt right now, but there's nothing you can do about that. The Red Sox have the talent to continue winning games, but things just haven't gone their way.
Right now, the Red Sox have the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot and just a 1 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland is 9-1 over its last 10 games, which certainly isn't what Red Sox fans want to see.
The Boston Red Sox have a very intriguing pitcher down in Triple-A
There's so much out there about the doom and the gloom. So, let's take a step away for a minute. Let's find a bright spot. You don't have to look too far to do so. There are plenty, but one specifically to talk about is Noah Song who is with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox right now. This year has been a roller coaster for him. He's currently pitching at his fifth level of the season. He has pitched for the Rookie-level FCL Red Sox, Class-A Salem Red Sox, High-A Greenville Drive, Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, and now the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Talk about a rise, huh?
Overall, he has pitched in 30 games and has a 4.42 ERA and 60-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 53 innings pitched. Most of his season was spent in Portland. He appeared in 23 games and had a 4.19 ERA in 43 innings pitched. The jump to Triple-A hasn't been great so far with six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched, but the fact that he is even in Triple-A is a bright spot. He made his home debut for Worcester on Thursday.
Song is someone who was a fourth round pick by the Red Sox back in 2019. He was one of the team's highly-regarded prospects, but he then had to leave baseball for a bit because of his military obligations. Then, the Philadelphia Phillies took him in the Rule 5 Draft but he ended up returning and now he's back to trying to work his way up to Boston. Song was a mystery at one point. He also didn't pitch in 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery. Now, he's finally healthy and working his way to Boston.
