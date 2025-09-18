Trevor Story Just Joined Jacoby Ellsbury In Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox are getting a comeback season for the ages from shortstop Trevor Story right now.
He had one rough month early on, but overall has been phenomenal for the Red Sox this season. He entered play on Thursday slashing .266/.313/.440 with 24 home runs, 92 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 27 doubles, and 85 runs scored in 148 games played.
Story added two more base hits on Thursday, including his 25 home run of the season and his 93rd RBI of the campaign.
Trevor Story made Red Sox history
With the long home run, Story put himself in rarified air. He became just the second player in team history to reach 25 or more home runs, 90 or more RBIs, and 30 or more stolen bases in a season joining former Boston outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, per the team broadcast.
That's some impressive company. The year Ellsbury created the club, he finished the season slashing .321/.376/.552 with 32 home runs, 105 RBIs, 39 stolen bases, 46 doubles, five triples, and 119 runs scored in 158 games played. That year was 2011 and Ellsbury finished second in the American League Most Valuable Player race that year behind just Justin Verlander then of the Detroit Tigers.
Story entered the 2025 season with question marks all over him. With young guys coming up, like Marcelo Mayer, and three straight seasons with injury troubles, it seemed like a safe bet that Story's time in Boston could come to an end at some point either in 2025 or after the season. But, what he's done this year has shown why the team invested in him in the first place. He's a dynamic hitter and elite defender when healthy.
Boston fans have gotten the full Story experience this season. Down the stretch, the offense has struggled. While this is the case, he has been a dependable piece for the team this fall. If the Red Sox make the playoffs, they are going to need some more of this from the veteran shortstop.
