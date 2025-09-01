Red Sox 30-Year-Old Earns September Call-Up, But Could Have Short Stay In Boston
Sometimes, September call-ups are strategic decisions with long-term ramifications. Other times, they're just regular call-ups.
On Monday, the Red Sox made their choices to join the expanded 28-man roster, and they were interesting, if not awe-inspiring. They chose catcher Ali Sánchez, who they acquired in a last-second trade with the New York Mets, and relief pitcher Zack Kelly.
Kelly has been one of the most disappointing arms in the system this year after some decent showings in 2024. However, his stay in Boston might be an extremely short one.
Red Sox could option Kelly, recall Kyle Harrison
Entering this week's series with the Cleveland Guardians, the Red Sox don't have a probable starter listed for the Wednesday finale. It would be rookie Payton Tolle's turn in the rotation, but after a successful major league debut, the Red Sox don't want the 22-year-old pitching on four days' rest.
The most logical options for that Wednesday game, then, are Triple-A starter Kyle Harrison, who was acquired in the blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers with the San Francisco Giants, or a bullpen game.
If we assume that Harrison is in line to get the start, which would make sense given that the Red Sox scratched him from his scheduled outing with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, then Kelly's stay in Boston could last all of two days.
If that's the plan, it makes sense that Kelly was chosen, because he can be optioned back to Triple-A, while others like Nick Burdi cannot. Likewise, Boston may not wish to start the service time clocks for those yet to make their major league debuts, like Tyler Uberstine and David Sandlin.
The other consideration is that a player cannot be recalled from the minors until 15 days after they were optioned. So if the call-up was indeed a two-day stand-in for Harrison, the Red Sox may have chosen Kelly knowing they were comfortable he wouldn't be needed from Wednesday through mid-September.
Kelly has a 5.56 ERA in 17 outings in the majors this season and a 5.72 ERA in 23 minor league appearances. We'll soon see if his stay was designed to be a short one, as the context clues indicate.
