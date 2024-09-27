Red Sox $32 Million Star 'Definitely' Won't Return To Boston In 2025
There could be some changes coming to the Boston Red Sox's bullpen this winter.
Boston certainly needs to add. The bullpen arguably is the biggest reason why the Red Sox won't be back in the playoffs this year. Boston has struggled in the second half, and the Red Sox's bullpen has been among the worst in baseball.
Despite this fact, there have been some bright spots. Closer Kenley Jansen certainly has been an important piece for the Red Sox. Boston signed him to a two-year, $32 million deal ahead of the 2023 season and he has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for.
The four-time All-Star has appeared in 105 games as a member of the Red Sox and has a 3.44 ERA and 56 saves. He gave Boston a star for the bullpen, and he has been dependable. Jansen was mentioned in trade chatter at various points, but he has been professional and has shined.
Jansen will be a free agent at the end of the season, though, and FanSided's Zach Pressnell called him a player who "definitely" won't be coming back to Boston in 2025.
"For most of the first half of the season, Kenley Jansen found himself in the middle of a ton of different trade deadline rumors," Pressnell said. "Boston wasn't very good to start the season, so they were likely looking to sell on a player like Jansen, who is expiring at the end of the season anyway.
"Having these rumors swirl around your name can really bother somebody. Ultimately, the Red Sox held onto Jansen, and he's been good for them for most of the season. At the end of the day, with Jansen set to enter unrestricted free agency, he will probably get a contract bigger than what Boston is willing to offer him."
If Jansen's career in Boston is over, hopefully he finds success in his next opportunity.
