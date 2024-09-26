Red Sox 'Should Certainly Try' To Trade $90 Million Fan-Favorite
There are plenty of decisions to be made for the Boston Red Sox over the next few months.
Boston took a step forward in 2024, but how can it get back to the playoffs? This is going to be the biggest question circulating around Boston over the next few months. Boston has a chance to take a step forward in 2025, but there are a few clear holes on the roster.
Every team -- even the top contenders -- has things that could be improved. The Red Sox have plenty. Boston needs to add at least one or two right-handed bats. Boston also needs to add a frontline starting pitcher. The Red Sox's biggest hole may be the bullpen. Boston needs at least one or two more high-leverage relievers.
There are a lot of holes to fill, and Boston won't be able to do it all in free agency. There could be a few trades on the way as well. NBC Sports Boston's Red Sox insider John Tomase suggested that the team should trade designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
"Yoshida is owed so much money over the next three years ($55.8 million) for so little production (25-lifetime homers) and even less versatility (full-time DH only) that it's hard to imagine there will be a market for his services, though the Red Sox should certainly try," Tomase said.
This isn't the first time Yoshida has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate. Boston took him out of the outfield this season and moved him exclusively to designated hitter. He is one of the team's best hitters, but they have plenty of left-handed hitters. If the Red Sox aren't going to let him play the field, then it is difficult to keep him for the long term despite giving him a $90 million contract.
Boston will need to decide this winter if it wants to give him a larger role in 2025 or if it will move him.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Likely' To Trade; Could Blockbuster For Pitcher Be Coming?