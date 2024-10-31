Red Sox $32 Million Star Urged To Cut Ties With Boston For Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox certainly will add this winter but also could end up losing some important pieces.
Boston will be a very interesting team to watch this winter once free agency actually kicks off. We aren't too far away at this point from getting some answers. The World Series now is over and the Los Angeles took down the New York Yankees to win their first title since 2020 and second since 1988.
The Dodgers clearly are a juggernaut and likely will be in the mix for another title in 2025. Los Angeles hasn't been afraid of being aggressive even with the volume of wins the team has had and FanSided's Zach Pressnell urged the club to go after Kenley Jansen this winter in free agency.
"While the other two players on this list will be focused on improving the team by adding a star-to-superstar caliber player, this one has a bit of a deeper feel than that," Pressnell said. "Dodgers legend, Kenley Jansen, has been vocal about his desire to finish his Hall of Fame career with the team that he began it with. Jansen has bounced around organizations since he left Los Angeles, but he still looks like a great bullpen piece for any team in the league.
"When the Red Sox were dangling the idea of trading Jansen at the trade deadline, it was the Dodgers that continued to come up in these trade rumors. Boston didn't end up trading him because they were much more competitive down the stretch than they believed they would be. The Dodgers could give Jansen his Hollywood ending by bringing him back to Los Angeles."
Jansen will be one of the Red Sox's biggest free agents and it doesn't seem like he's coming back. A return to Los Angeles has been floated on multiple occasions and now it could happen.
