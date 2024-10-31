Red Sox Predicted To Hand Out $100 Million Deal This Winter, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox certainly have a massive offseason ahead of them.
With the World Series now being over, the Major League Baseball offseason officially is here. Don't expect any major moves right away, though. Teams and players first need to make decisions about options for 2025 as well as the qualifying offer.
Once those decisions are sorted, then the big moves will kick off in the not-so-distant future. Boston will be a very intriguing team to watch because it showed a lot of heart in 2024 while performing above expectations.
The Red Sox are worth investing in and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier suggested that he thinks they will. Speier was asked how large he thought the team's biggest contract will be this winter and he said above $100 million.
"Largest contract the Sox hand out this offseason," Speier said. "Whew. Lotta variables. But the team's urgency is such that I'd expect there to be a $100M+ deal this winter."
Speier is one of the most respected Red Sox insiders so if he's suggesting a deal that large, he must have heard something to make him think that way. He didn't make a suggestion about a who a deal like that could be for, but one player who could maie sense is Atlanta Braves star Max Fried. Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes and San Francisco Giants star Blake Snell will also cash in along with New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.
There will be plenty of others who get a deal of this size as well. Boston will have options.
