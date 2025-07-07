Red Sox Came Close To Acquiring Legendary 6-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been known to go big in the trade market and a former team executive pulled back the curtain on a deal that almost happened on Monday.
Former Red Sox executive Zack Scott responded to a story shared by ESPN's Jesse Rogers in which different executives told stories about their best trade stories -- involving both deals that did get done and some that didn't. One that was mentioned was that the Milwaukee Brewers almost landed Félix Hernández from the Seattle Mariners back in the day.
Scott responded to the story and shared that Boston, too, almost acquired the legendary six-time All-Star.
"Interesting to see the King Felix to Mil story as we (Boston Red Sox) also got close on a 3-team trade with Adrian Gonzalez going from (San Diego Padres) to (Seattle Mariners), Felix going to Bos, and prospects (Josh Reddick, Justin Masterson, etc.) going to SD. (Jack Zduriencik) slept on it and then decided he couldn't move the King."
Hernández spent his entire 15-year career in Seattle and finished with six All-Star nods and a Cy Young Award under his belt. There's a chance one day that he lands a spot in the Hall of Fame as well, although that obviously is up in the air.
Stories like this are fun and interesting because for every one deal that does get done, there are plenty that are left on the cutting room floor. The fact that Hernández was close to landing in Boston back in the day is a fun thought.
