Red Sox 3rd Base Question Becomes Even Murkier With Latest Rafael Devers News
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has had quite the controversial spring, and he hasn't even appeared in a game yet.
It's now been over three weeks since Devers expressed his firm desire to keep the starting third base position in the wake of the Red Sox's Alex Bregman signing. The 28-year-old superstar also has spent the winter rehabbing both of his shoulders, and delayed his original return to game action, which was supposed to come last week.
After taking the weekend to face live pitching and hit against the Trajekt machine, Devers was scheduled to make his spring training debut on Wednesday, But as of Tuesday, Devers is pushing back his debut once again.
According to multiple reports, including MassLive's Sean McAdam, Devers will now make his spring training debut on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Devers will face Red Sox starters Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler in simulated games on Wednesday and Thursday.
While Devers hasn't been available, the Red Sox have gotten a good look at Bregman, a Gold Glover, anchoring the third base position. The only potential saving grace, from Devers' point of view, is that no one has stepped up to take the second base job, which is the other position Bregman could play.
Now, Devers will have very limited time to prove that he's ready to handle third base duties, while also trying to get his timing in order to dominate at the plate. It's undoubtedly a tough situation not only for Devers, but for the Boston decision-makers as well.
Starting Saturday, the Red Sox have 10 remaining spring training games on the schedule, with Devers likely to play in only the five home games. They then head to Monterrey, Mexico for a two-game exhibition against Los Sultanes de Monterrey before opening the season against the Texas Rangers on Mar. 27.
In that time, the Red Sox will have to decide who's on the Opening Day roster, where Devers is going to play to begin the season, and who will fit in around him. Perhaps a half-dozen other players will also be affected by those calls.
