Red Sox $45 Million Veteran Predicted To Defect To Giants After Walker Buehler Deal
It's out with the old and in with the new for the Boston Red Sox.
On Monday morning, the Red Sox added a new starting pitching with a big game pedigree, signing Walker Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million contract. For the value of a qualifying offer, Boston landed
The qualifying offer is of importance because earlier this offseason, the Red Sox tendered such an offer to five-year Boston veteran Nick Pivetta. Pivetta rejected that offer, and now that Buehler is in town, there doesn't appear to be a spot for him in the Red Sox rotation.
Pivetta's market has always been complicated because he possesses elite stuff that doesn't always translate into good results. Where will the final value of his contract land as a result? And more importantly, where will be be playing baseball next season.
On Monday, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that Pivetta would sign with the San Francisco Giants, who have some empty slots in their projected Opening Day rotation, on a three-year, $45 million contract.
"As he's surrendered 1.5 home runs per nine innings for his career, the long ball has been a consistent problem for Pivetta," Rymer said. "But provided a team has a big enough home ballpark, that issue is that much easier to ignore in deference to the good stuff."
"Prediction: Signs with San Francisco Giants for 3 years, $45 million."
Oracle Park, the Giants' home stadium nestled against the San Francisco Bay, is perhaps the best possible place to pitch if you have a home run problem. The Giants themselves haven't had a hitter produce a 30-homer season since Barry Bonds in 2004.
It will be a nice win for Pivetta if he secures a three-year contract, helping to validate his decision to decline the qualifying offer. But the Giants also have an uphill battle in the National League West, so he'll be expected to contribute in a major way.
