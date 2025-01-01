Red Sox 5-Year Starter Predicted To Bolt For Reds After Declining $21M Offer
It's always interesting to follow where old friends sign, and the Boston Red Sox are still awaiting one domino to fall in free agency.
The Red Sox's rotation is likely complete, and that leaves one regular member of the 2024 rotation without a home. Nick Pivetta, who had an up-and-down Red Sox career, seems all but certain to wind up somewhere else in the new year.
Pivetta, 32, had a 37-41 record and 4.29 ERA in five seasons with the Red Sox, but his stuff is tantalizing if he can ever figure out how to stop giving up home runs. He struck out 10.2 batters per nine innings in his Red Sox career, but gave up 103 home runs in 131 outings (107 starts).
By declining the Red Sox's $21.05 million qualifying offer, Pivetta essentially guaranteed he wouldn't be back in Boston, as the Red Sox wound up giving a nearly identical deal to free agent Walker Buehler. All that's left is to find out where he'll be headed next.
Content creator Robbie Hyde had an interesting take on Pivetta's future destination. He predicted the righty would sign with the Cincinnati Reds, who play in one of the worst ballparks for giving up home runs, in a recent YouTube video.
"The Reds have been attached to Pivetta for a bit now, and I think it makes sense," Hyde said. "The Reds also value stuff from their pitchers, as they ranked seventh in Stuff+ this year, while Pivetta himself has ranked 10th over the past few seasons."
While Great American Ball Park might be the last place Pivetta would want to pitch if his home run problem persists, the Reds have some interesting talent, and they're in one of baseball's weakest divisions. Pivetta has never started a game in the playoffs, so Cincinnati might be able to one day present him that opportunity.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, will get a draft pick at the end of the second round as long as Pivetta signs a major-league deal. They don't much care who it's with, though it would be nice to get their former player out of the American League to prevent revenge games.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Acquire $52 Million Superstar In Major Trade With Cardinals