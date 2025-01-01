Red Sox Predicted To Acquire $52 Million Superstar In Major Trade With Cardinals
The Boston Red Sox have made some progress this winter, but they still must make at least one more move before they can declare the offseason a success.
Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler are helpful additions to the starting rotation, while Aroldis Chapman and some young arms could conceivably fix the bullpen. But the Red Sox have still done nothing to replace Tyler O'Neill's right-handed power in the lineup.
The Red Sox could still sign Alex Bregman or even switch-hitter Anthony Santander, but it doesn't seem as though the chase has intensified at all on Boston's end. They've been hesitant to spend top dollar on free agents the last few years and for all their talk of that changing, they've yet to back it up.
A trade could still make sense for the Red Sox as well. Rafael Devers has been frequently rumored to move off third base, which would open the door for Boston to acquire eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Recently, a blogger named Dylan of the Wrightway Sports Network predicted that the Red Sox would trade for Arenado, moving Devers to the designated hitter role as a result.
"Trading for someone as consistent and all-around skilled as Arenado would be a great start to prove to (the Red Sox's) fans and the team they are taking this 2025 team and the future seriously," Dylan wrote.
"They shouldn’t have to give up too many prospects with the aging vet on a large contract, they just need to work out those finances and the Red Sox could be a sneaky team to the AL East."
Arenado, 33, is coming off a down year, with his worst OPS (.719) since his rookie season in 2013. But he's still an elite defender, even if he's lost half a step from his Hall of Fame peak, and his swing profiles well for a rebound at Fenway Park.
Obviously, moving Devers to designated hitter would necessitate finding a trade partner for Masataka Yoshida and eating most of the money. They could offset that by sending better prospects to the Cardinals to get them to eat a chunk of the $52 million Arenado is still owed.
There's reason to believe a trade like this could make sense for the Red Sox, but it's never a science to predict a trade before it actually happens.
