Red Sox $55 Million Hurler 'On Thin Ice' After Surprising Season
The Boston Red Sox had a great 2024 season in many respects but they still weren't able to get over the hump and make it back to the playoffs.
Boston was close, but things kind of fell apart down the stretch regarding the offense. While this is the case, it was a very positive season overall. Boston made progress and finished with a better record than each of the last two years.
The Red Sox have a very bright future, and one person who figures to be a big part of that is young starter Brayan Bello. The 25-year-old signed a six-year, $55 million deal with Boston ahead of the season with the expectation that he will take another leap and be an ace for the team.
Things didn't necessarily work out that way for Bello in 2024, as he finished the season with a 4.49 ERA in 30 starts. He struggled to begin the season but looked very good down the stretch. In his final 14 starts, he had a 3.53 ERA.
While this is the case, Boston has some very high expectations for him, and that is why he was listed on FanSided's Ryan Bunton's list of six Red Sox players "on thin ice" heading into 2025.
"Bello didn't have an awful season by any stretch, but his 4.49 ERA in 2024 just isn't the ace material the Red Sox were hoping to get out of him," Bunton said. "Luckily, Tanner Houck's ability to put up ace-caliber numbers this season somewhat covered up Bello's inability to do so.
"In fairness, Bello was able to register 14 wins this past season, which led the Red Sox. However, Bello's run support – 5.2 runs per game – ranked fourth among pitchers with at least 30 starts. Bello isn't going anywhere, but the Red Sox just need more out of him. He will turn 26 in May and now has 69 MLB starts under his belt. Bello cannot continue to be evaluated on untapped potential; the potential needs to translate into a top-of-the-rotation level."
Bello likely will take another step forward in 2025 and likely will be fine. He seems to be that good, he will be alright.
